Enkei Wheels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore, down 1.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore in December 2022 down 1.22% from Rs. 150.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.12 crore in December 2022 down 289.96% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 73.24% from Rs. 15.36 crore in December 2021.