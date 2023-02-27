 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enkei Wheels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore, down 1.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore in December 2022 down 1.22% from Rs. 150.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.12 crore in December 2022 down 289.96% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 73.24% from Rs. 15.36 crore in December 2021.

Enkei Wheels (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.72 184.71 150.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.72 184.71 150.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.02 93.79 81.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.01 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.97 10.36 14.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.07 10.81 8.83
Depreciation 8.21 8.32 4.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.59 47.47 31.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.19 13.95 9.18
Other Income 0.09 3.17 1.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.10 17.12 11.10
Interest 10.52 2.38 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.61 14.74 10.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.61 14.74 10.45
Tax -0.49 1.29 3.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.12 13.45 7.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.12 13.45 7.43
Equity Share Capital 8.99 8.99 8.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.86 7.49 4.14
Diluted EPS -7.86 7.49 4.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.86 7.49 4.14
Diluted EPS -7.86 7.49 4.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited