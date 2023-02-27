Enkei Wheels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore, down 1.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore in December 2022 down 1.22% from Rs. 150.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.12 crore in December 2022 down 289.96% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 73.24% from Rs. 15.36 crore in December 2021.
Enkei Wheels shares closed at 463.60 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.15% returns over the last 6 months and 26.06% over the last 12 months.
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.72
|184.71
|150.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.72
|184.71
|150.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|91.02
|93.79
|81.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.97
|10.36
|14.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.07
|10.81
|8.83
|Depreciation
|8.21
|8.32
|4.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.59
|47.47
|31.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.19
|13.95
|9.18
|Other Income
|0.09
|3.17
|1.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.10
|17.12
|11.10
|Interest
|10.52
|2.38
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.61
|14.74
|10.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.61
|14.74
|10.45
|Tax
|-0.49
|1.29
|3.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.12
|13.45
|7.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.12
|13.45
|7.43
|Equity Share Capital
|8.99
|8.99
|8.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.86
|7.49
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-7.86
|7.49
|4.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.86
|7.49
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-7.86
|7.49
|4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited