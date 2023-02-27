English
    Enkei Wheels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore, down 1.22% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore in December 2022 down 1.22% from Rs. 150.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.12 crore in December 2022 down 289.96% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 73.24% from Rs. 15.36 crore in December 2021.

    Enkei Wheels shares closed at 463.60 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.15% returns over the last 6 months and 26.06% over the last 12 months.

    Enkei Wheels (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.72184.71150.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.72184.71150.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.0293.7981.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.9710.3614.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0710.818.83
    Depreciation8.218.324.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.5947.4731.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.1913.959.18
    Other Income0.093.171.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.1017.1211.10
    Interest10.522.380.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.6114.7410.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.6114.7410.45
    Tax-0.491.293.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.1213.457.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.1213.457.43
    Equity Share Capital8.998.998.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.867.494.14
    Diluted EPS-7.867.494.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.867.494.14
    Diluted EPS-7.867.494.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 27, 2023 12:11 pm