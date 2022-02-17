Enkei Wheels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.56 crore, up 84.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.56 crore in December 2021 up 84.79% from Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021 up 260.14% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.36 crore in December 2021 up 49.85% from Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2020.

Enkei Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2020.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 381.90 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.84% returns over the last 6 months and 31.51% over the last 12 months.