Enkei Wheels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.48 crore, up 52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.48 crore in December 2020 up 52% from Rs. 53.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2020 down 85% from Rs. 13.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2020 up 221.73% from Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2019.

Enkei Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.14 in December 2019.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 281.80 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.39% returns over the last 6 months and 16.59% over the last 12 months.