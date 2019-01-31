Enkei Wheels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 117.34 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.34 crore in December 2018 up 5.83% from Rs. 110.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2018 down 31.42% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2018 down 22.41% from Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2017.

Enkei Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2017.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 421.80 on August 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 8.13% over the last 12 months.