EngineersInd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 782.01 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 782.01 crore in September 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 647.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.14 crore in September 2022 up 43.15% from Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.84 crore in September 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 88.71 crore in September 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in September 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 75.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 3.57% over the last 12 months.

Engineers India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 782.01 804.98 647.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 782.01 804.98 647.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 239.30 223.88 232.33
Depreciation 6.56 5.10 5.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 500.75 535.06 355.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.41 40.94 55.08
Other Income 66.87 27.24 28.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.28 68.18 83.45
Interest 0.45 0.14 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.83 68.04 83.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.83 68.04 83.23
Tax 16.69 17.53 23.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.14 50.51 59.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.14 50.51 59.47
Equity Share Capital 281.02 281.02 281.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.90 1.06
Diluted EPS 1.51 0.90 1.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.90 1.06
Diluted EPS 1.51 0.90 1.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm
