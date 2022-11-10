EngineersInd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 782.01 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 782.01 crore in September 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 647.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.14 crore in September 2022 up 43.15% from Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.84 crore in September 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 88.71 crore in September 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in September 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 75.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 3.57% over the last 12 months.