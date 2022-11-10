English
    EngineersInd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 782.01 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 782.01 crore in September 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 647.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.14 crore in September 2022 up 43.15% from Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.84 crore in September 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 88.71 crore in September 2021.

    EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in September 2021.

    Close

    EngineersInd shares closed at 75.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 3.57% over the last 12 months.

    Engineers India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations782.01804.98647.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations782.01804.98647.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost239.30223.88232.33
    Depreciation6.565.105.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses500.75535.06355.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4140.9455.08
    Other Income66.8727.2428.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.2868.1883.45
    Interest0.450.140.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.8368.0483.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.8368.0483.23
    Tax16.6917.5323.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.1450.5159.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.1450.5159.47
    Equity Share Capital281.02281.02281.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.901.06
    Diluted EPS1.510.901.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.901.06
    Diluted EPS1.510.901.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineers India #EngineersInd #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm