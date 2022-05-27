EngineersInd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 806.05 crore, down 27.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 806.05 crore in March 2022 down 27.82% from Rs. 1,116.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.29 crore in March 2022 up 313.5% from Rs. 30.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.69 crore in March 2022 down 25.15% from Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 58.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)