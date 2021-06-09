EngineersInd Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,116.71 crore, up 30.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,116.71 crore in March 2021 up 30.79% from Rs. 853.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.54 crore in March 2021 down 76.46% from Rs. 129.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2021 up 15.85% from Rs. 179.55 crore in March 2020.

EngineersInd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2020.

EngineersInd shares closed at 87.85 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.35% returns over the last 6 months and 21.93% over the last 12 months.