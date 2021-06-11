EngineersInd Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,116.71 crore, up 30.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,116.71 crore in March 2021 up 30.79% from Rs. 853.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.54 crore in March 2021 down 76.46% from Rs. 129.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2021 up 15.85% from Rs. 179.55 crore in March 2020.

EngineersInd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2020.

EngineersInd shares closed at 84.50 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.33% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.