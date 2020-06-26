EngineersInd Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 853.81 crore, up 39.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 853.81 crore in March 2020 up 39.37% from Rs. 612.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.72 crore in March 2020 up 36.69% from Rs. 94.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.55 crore in March 2020 up 17.42% from Rs. 152.91 crore in March 2019.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2019.

EngineersInd shares closed at 74.40 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.23% returns over the last 6 months and -37.06% over the last 12 months.