EngineersInd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 804.98 crore, up 9.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 804.98 crore in June 2022 up 9.54% from Rs. 734.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.51 crore in June 2022 down 44.25% from Rs. 90.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.28 crore in June 2022 down 42.21% from Rs. 126.80 crore in June 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 69.45 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.02% over the last 12 months.

Engineers India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 804.98 806.05 734.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 804.98 806.05 734.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 223.88 218.09 220.22
Depreciation 5.10 5.21 4.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 535.06 479.97 410.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.94 102.77 99.45
Other Income 27.24 47.71 22.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.18 150.48 121.92
Interest 0.14 0.14 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.04 150.34 121.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.04 150.34 121.66
Tax 17.53 24.06 31.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.51 126.29 90.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.51 126.29 90.61
Equity Share Capital 281.02 281.02 281.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 2.25 1.61
Diluted EPS 0.90 2.25 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 2.25 1.61
Diluted EPS 0.90 2.25 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
