EngineersInd Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 734.89 crore, up 57.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 734.89 crore in June 2021 up 57.08% from Rs. 467.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.61 crore in June 2021 up 88.45% from Rs. 48.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.80 crore in June 2021 up 78.42% from Rs. 71.07 crore in June 2020.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2020.

EngineersInd shares closed at 71.95 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 9.85% over the last 12 months.