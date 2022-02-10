EngineersInd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 681.57 crore, down 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 681.57 crore in December 2021 down 18.54% from Rs. 836.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.04 crore in December 2021 down 22.85% from Rs. 88.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.68 crore in December 2021 down 18.18% from Rs. 123.05 crore in December 2020.

EngineersInd EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2020.

EngineersInd shares closed at 69.80 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.56% returns over the last 6 months and -9.35% over the last 12 months.