EngineersInd Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 836.73 crore, down 6.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 836.73 crore in December 2020 down 6.05% from Rs. 890.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.20 crore in December 2020 down 18.84% from Rs. 108.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.05 crore in December 2020 down 18.68% from Rs. 151.31 crore in December 2019.

EngineersInd EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2019.

EngineersInd shares closed at 74.75 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.26% returns over the last 6 months and -24.19% over the last 12 months.