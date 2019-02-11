EngineersInd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 577.00 crore, up 21.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 577.00 crore in December 2018 up 21.88% from Rs. 473.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.77 crore in December 2018 down 16.27% from Rs. 108.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.72 crore in December 2018 down 15.74% from Rs. 174.13 crore in December 2017.

EngineersInd EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2017.

EngineersInd shares closed at 110.65 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.71% returns over the last 6 months and -35.05% over the last 12 months.