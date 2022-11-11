 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EngineersInd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.06 crore, up 20.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 793.06 crore in September 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 656.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.16 crore in September 2022 up 341.03% from Rs. 17.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.99 crore in September 2022 up 27.17% from Rs. 86.49 crore in September 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 72.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.83% over the last 12 months.

Engineers India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 793.06 814.80 656.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 793.06 814.80 656.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 243.76 228.30 236.67
Depreciation 6.68 5.22 5.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 504.47 539.66 358.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.15 41.62 56.22
Other Income 65.15 27.94 24.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.31 69.55 81.12
Interest 0.46 0.17 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.84 69.38 80.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.84 69.38 80.88
Tax 17.56 17.89 24.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.28 51.49 56.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.28 51.49 56.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.12 13.32 -39.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.16 64.81 17.04
Equity Share Capital 281.02 281.02 281.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 1.15 0.30
Diluted EPS 1.34 1.15 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 1.15 0.30
Diluted EPS 1.34 1.15 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
