EngineersInd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.06 crore, up 20.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 793.06 crore in September 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 656.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.16 crore in September 2022 up 341.03% from Rs. 17.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.99 crore in September 2022 up 27.17% from Rs. 86.49 crore in September 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 72.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.83% over the last 12 months.