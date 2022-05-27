EngineersInd Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.80 crore, down 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 817.80 crore in March 2022 down 27.75% from Rs. 1,131.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.13 crore in March 2022 up 217.44% from Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.50 crore in March 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 210.87 crore in March 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 58.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.22% returns over the last 6 months and -32.02% over the last 12 months.