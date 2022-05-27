 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EngineersInd Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.80 crore, down 27.75% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 817.80 crore in March 2022 down 27.75% from Rs. 1,131.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.13 crore in March 2022 up 217.44% from Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.50 crore in March 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 210.87 crore in March 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 58.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.22% returns over the last 6 months and -32.02% over the last 12 months.

Engineers India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 817.80 692.11 1,131.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 817.80 692.11 1,131.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 223.06 238.72 225.23
Depreciation 5.35 7.95 7.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 485.23 386.84 735.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.16 58.60 163.89
Other Income 42.99 38.90 39.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.15 97.50 203.74
Interest 0.20 0.24 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.95 97.26 201.36
Exceptional Items -- -- -154.96
P/L Before Tax 146.95 97.26 46.40
Tax 24.65 25.77 14.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.30 71.49 31.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.30 71.49 31.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -43.17 -30.82 -6.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.13 40.67 24.93
Equity Share Capital 281.02 281.02 281.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 0.72 0.45
Diluted EPS 1.41 0.72 0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 0.72 0.45
Diluted EPS 1.41 0.72 0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 06:51 pm
