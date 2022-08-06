EngineersInd Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 814.80 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 814.80 crore in June 2022 up 9.21% from Rs. 746.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.81 crore in June 2022 up 2316.66% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.77 crore in June 2022 down 42.32% from Rs. 129.62 crore in June 2021.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

EngineersInd shares closed at 69.55 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -5.82% over the last 12 months.