EngineersInd Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 742.66 crore, up 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 742.66 crore in June 2019 up 27.43% from Rs. 582.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.73 crore in June 2019 up 40.51% from Rs. 89.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.27 crore in June 2019 up 40.22% from Rs. 142.83 crore in June 2018.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2018.

EngineersInd shares closed at 106.90 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.