EngineersInd Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 899.17 crore, up 53.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 899.17 crore in December 2019 up 53.67% from Rs. 585.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.82 crore in December 2019 up 19.5% from Rs. 93.57 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.46 crore in December 2019 up 3.49% from Rs. 151.19 crore in December 2018.

EngineersInd EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

EngineersInd shares closed at 94.55 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.91% returns over the last 6 months and -16.33% over the last 12 months.