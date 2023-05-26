English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Engineers India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 866.15 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 866.15 crore in March 2023 up 7.46% from Rs. 806.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.72 crore in March 2023 up 25.69% from Rs. 126.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.31 crore in March 2023 up 36.37% from Rs. 155.69 crore in March 2022.

    Engineers India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.

    Engineers India shares closed at 110.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 90.34% over the last 12 months.

    Engineers India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations866.15830.62806.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations866.15830.62806.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost236.97236.01218.09
    Depreciation6.976.585.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses466.14548.07479.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.0739.95102.77
    Other Income49.2725.7347.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.3465.68150.48
    Interest0.420.430.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax204.9365.24150.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax204.9365.24150.34
    Tax46.2017.4624.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.7247.78126.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.7247.78126.29
    Equity Share Capital281.02281.02281.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.830.852.25
    Diluted EPS2.830.852.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.830.852.25
    Diluted EPS2.830.852.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineers India #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:38 pm