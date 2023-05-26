Engineers India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 866.15 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 866.15 crore in March 2023 up 7.46% from Rs. 806.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.72 crore in March 2023 up 25.69% from Rs. 126.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.31 crore in March 2023 up 36.37% from Rs. 155.69 crore in March 2022.

Engineers India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.

Engineers India shares closed at 110.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 90.34% over the last 12 months.