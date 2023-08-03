Engineers India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 808.34 crore, up 0.42% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 808.34 866.15 804.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 808.34 866.15 804.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 231.64 236.97 223.88 Depreciation 7.43 6.97 5.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 508.16 466.14 535.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.11 156.07 40.94 Other Income 92.62 49.27 27.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.73 205.34 68.18 Interest 1.14 0.42 0.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 152.59 204.93 68.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 152.59 204.93 68.04 Tax 38.97 46.20 17.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.62 158.72 50.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.62 158.72 50.51 Equity Share Capital 281.02 281.02 281.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.02 2.83 0.90 Diluted EPS 2.02 2.83 0.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.02 2.83 0.90 Diluted EPS 2.02 2.83 0.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited