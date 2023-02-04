 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Engineers India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 830.62 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 830.62 crore in December 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 681.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.78 crore in December 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 68.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.26 crore in December 2022 down 28.23% from Rs. 100.68 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 830.62 782.01 681.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 830.62 782.01 681.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 236.01 239.30 234.24
Depreciation 6.58 6.56 7.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 548.07 500.75 384.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.95 35.41 54.65
Other Income 25.73 66.87 38.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.68 102.28 92.84
Interest 0.43 0.45 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.24 101.83 92.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.24 101.83 92.61
Tax 17.46 16.69 24.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.78 85.14 68.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.78 85.14 68.04
Equity Share Capital 281.02 281.02 281.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.85 1.51 1.21
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.51 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.85 1.51 1.21
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.51 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
