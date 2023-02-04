Engineers India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 830.62 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 830.62 crore in December 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 681.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.78 crore in December 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 68.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.26 crore in December 2022 down 28.23% from Rs. 100.68 crore in December 2021.