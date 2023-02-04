English
    Engineers India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 830.62 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 830.62 crore in December 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 681.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.78 crore in December 2022 down 29.78% from Rs. 68.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.26 crore in December 2022 down 28.23% from Rs. 100.68 crore in December 2021.

    Engineers India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations830.62782.01681.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations830.62782.01681.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost236.01239.30234.24
    Depreciation6.586.567.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses548.07500.75384.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.9535.4154.65
    Other Income25.7366.8738.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.68102.2892.84
    Interest0.430.450.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.24101.8392.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.24101.8392.61
    Tax17.4616.6924.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.7885.1468.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.7885.1468.04
    Equity Share Capital281.02281.02281.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.851.511.21
    Diluted EPS0.851.511.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.851.511.21
    Diluted EPS0.851.511.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited