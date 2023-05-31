Engineers India: Growth momentum gathering steam

engineering

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Execution picking up with the easing of issues on the ground Project business seeing strong traction led by higher orders Consultancy business gradually improving Strong growth in order inflows and order book Stock valued 13 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings We had highlighted Engineers India as a good value play when the stock was around Rs 70 apiece in March this year. At that price, its core business, with an annual revenue of close to Rs 3000 crore, was valued at around Rs 1700...