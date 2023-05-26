English
    Engineers India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 880.10 crore, up 7.62% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 880.10 crore in March 2023 up 7.62% from Rs. 817.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.18 crore in March 2023 up 140.33% from Rs. 79.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.80 crore in March 2023 up 38.89% from Rs. 152.50 crore in March 2022.

    Engineers India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

    Engineers India shares closed at 110.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 90.34% over the last 12 months.

    Engineers India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations880.10842.18817.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations880.10842.18817.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost241.48239.95223.06
    Depreciation7.096.705.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses471.69552.48485.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.8443.05104.16
    Other Income44.8626.4042.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.7169.45147.15
    Interest0.430.440.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax204.2869.01146.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax204.2869.01146.95
    Tax47.4018.4324.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities156.8850.58122.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period156.8850.58122.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates33.29-34.46-43.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates190.1816.1279.13
    Equity Share Capital281.02281.02281.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.380.291.41
    Diluted EPS3.380.291.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.380.291.41
    Diluted EPS3.380.291.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

