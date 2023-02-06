 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Engineers India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.18 crore, up 21.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 842.18 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 692.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 down 60.37% from Rs. 40.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.15 crore in December 2022 down 27.79% from Rs. 105.45 crore in December 2021.

Engineers India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 842.18 793.06 692.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 842.18 793.06 692.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 239.95 243.76 238.72
Depreciation 6.70 6.68 7.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 552.48 504.47 386.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.05 38.15 58.60
Other Income 26.40 65.15 38.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.45 103.31 97.50
Interest 0.44 0.46 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.01 102.84 97.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.01 102.84 97.26
Tax 18.43 17.56 25.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.58 85.28 71.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.58 85.28 71.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -34.46 -10.12 -30.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.12 75.16 40.67
Equity Share Capital 281.02 281.02 281.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 1.34 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.29 1.34 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 1.34 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.29 1.34 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited