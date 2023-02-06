English
    PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    Engineers India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.18 crore, up 21.68% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 842.18 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 692.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 down 60.37% from Rs. 40.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.15 crore in December 2022 down 27.79% from Rs. 105.45 crore in December 2021.

    Engineers India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations842.18793.06692.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations842.18793.06692.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost239.95243.76238.72
    Depreciation6.706.687.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses552.48504.47386.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.0538.1558.60
    Other Income26.4065.1538.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.45103.3197.50
    Interest0.440.460.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.01102.8497.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.01102.8497.26
    Tax18.4317.5625.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.5885.2871.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.5885.2871.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-34.46-10.12-30.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.1275.1640.67
    Equity Share Capital281.02281.02281.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.340.72
    Diluted EPS0.291.340.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.340.72
    Diluted EPS0.291.340.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited