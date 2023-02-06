Engineers India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.18 crore, up 21.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.18 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 692.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 down 60.37% from Rs. 40.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.15 crore in December 2022 down 27.79% from Rs. 105.45 crore in December 2021.

Engineers India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Read More