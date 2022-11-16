Energy Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore in September 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 7.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2022 up 1.87% from Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021.

Energy Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 20.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 47.60% over the last 12 months.