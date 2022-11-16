English
    Energy Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore in September 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 7.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2022 up 1.87% from Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021.

    Energy Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.

    Energy Dev shares closed at 20.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 47.60% over the last 12 months.

    Energy Development Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.200.807.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.200.807.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.020.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.020.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.490.67
    Depreciation0.670.660.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.081.121.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.69-1.474.81
    Other Income0.190.210.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.88-1.265.77
    Interest0.640.630.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.25-1.895.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.25-1.895.14
    Tax-0.04-0.05-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.29-1.855.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.29-1.855.22
    Equity Share Capital47.5047.5047.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.11-0.391.10
    Diluted EPS1.11-0.391.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.11-0.391.10
    Diluted EPS1.11-0.391.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am