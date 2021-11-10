Energy Dev Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.71 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.71 crore in September 2021 up 28.3% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021 up 92.78% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021 up 53.46% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2020.

Energy Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2020.

Energy Dev shares closed at 11.25 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 114.29% over the last 12 months.