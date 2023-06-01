Energy Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 57.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 57.22% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 54.09% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 52.99% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.

Energy Dev shares closed at 16.40 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.