Energy Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 57.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 57.22% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 54.09% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 52.99% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.
Energy Dev shares closed at 16.40 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.
|Energy Development Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|3.48
|0.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|3.48
|0.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.60
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.67
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.68
|1.30
|2.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|0.92
|-2.95
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.22
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.70
|1.14
|-1.99
|Interest
|0.65
|0.64
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.34
|0.51
|-2.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.34
|0.51
|-2.64
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.34
|0.55
|-2.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.34
|0.55
|-2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|47.50
|47.50
|47.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.12
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.12
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.12
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.12
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited