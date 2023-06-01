English
    Energy Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 57.22% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 57.22% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 54.09% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 52.99% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.

    Energy Dev shares closed at 16.40 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.

    Energy Development Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.333.480.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.333.480.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.600.50
    Depreciation0.650.670.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.681.302.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.360.92-2.95
    Other Income0.660.220.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.701.14-1.99
    Interest0.650.640.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.340.51-2.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.340.51-2.64
    Tax-0.01-0.04-0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.340.55-2.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.340.55-2.17
    Equity Share Capital47.5047.5047.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.700.12-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.700.12-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.700.12-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.700.12-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Energy Dev #Energy Development Company #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am