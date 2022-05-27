 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Energy Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 54.2% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 down 11.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 15.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 52.15% over the last 12 months.

Energy Development Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.78 3.76 0.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.78 3.76 0.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.09 0.06 0.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.02 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.47 0.89
Depreciation 0.65 0.66 0.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.54 1.03 1.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.95 1.56 -2.68
Other Income 0.95 0.97 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.99 2.53 -1.86
Interest 0.65 0.62 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.64 1.92 -2.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.64 1.92 -2.46
Tax -0.48 0.37 -0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.17 1.55 -2.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.17 1.55 -2.05
Equity Share Capital 47.50 47.50 47.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 0.33 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.46 0.33 -0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 0.33 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.46 0.33 -0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

