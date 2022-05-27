Energy Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 54.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 down 11.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 15.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 52.15% over the last 12 months.