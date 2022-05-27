Energy Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 54.2% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 down 11.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.
Energy Dev shares closed at 15.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 52.15% over the last 12 months.
|Energy Development Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.78
|3.76
|0.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.78
|3.76
|0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|0.06
|0.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.47
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.66
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.54
|1.03
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.95
|1.56
|-2.68
|Other Income
|0.95
|0.97
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.99
|2.53
|-1.86
|Interest
|0.65
|0.62
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.64
|1.92
|-2.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.64
|1.92
|-2.46
|Tax
|-0.48
|0.37
|-0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.17
|1.55
|-2.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.17
|1.55
|-2.05
|Equity Share Capital
|47.50
|47.50
|47.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.33
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.33
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.33
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.33
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
