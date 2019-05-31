Energy Dev Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2019 down 19.06% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2019 down 176.02% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2019 down 209.31% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2018.

Energy Dev shares closed at 6.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.71% over the last 12 months.