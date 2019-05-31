Energy Dev Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2019 down 19.06% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2019 down 176.02% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2019 down 209.31% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2018.
Energy Dev shares closed at 6.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Energy Development Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.62
|3.08
|0.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|3.08
|0.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.51
|0.10
|0.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.29
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|1.13
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.69
|0.71
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.69
|2.35
|4.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.23
|-1.09
|-5.52
|Other Income
|1.24
|1.25
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.99
|0.15
|-4.03
|Interest
|0.68
|0.56
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.66
|-0.40
|-4.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.66
|-0.40
|-4.89
|Tax
|-2.51
|-0.20
|-1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.15
|-0.21
|-3.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.15
|-0.21
|-3.32
|Equity Share Capital
|47.50
|47.50
|47.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-0.04
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-0.04
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-0.04
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-0.04
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited