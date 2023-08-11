Energy Dev Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 42.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 42.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2023 down 17.7% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 down 86.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Energy Dev shares closed at 16.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.