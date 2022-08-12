 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Energy Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 down 14.74% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 650% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 16.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.52% returns over the last 6 months and 55.87% over the last 12 months.

Energy Development Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.80 0.78 0.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.80 0.78 0.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.09 0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.05 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.49 0.50 0.61
Depreciation 0.66 0.65 0.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.12 2.54 1.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.47 -2.95 -1.74
Other Income 0.21 0.95 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.26 -1.99 -0.74
Interest 0.63 0.65 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.89 -2.64 -1.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.89 -2.64 -1.46
Tax -0.05 -0.48 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.85 -2.17 -1.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.85 -2.17 -1.61
Equity Share Capital 47.50 47.50 47.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.46 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.46 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.46 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.46 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

