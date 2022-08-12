Energy Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 down 14.74% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 650% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
Energy Dev shares closed at 16.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.52% returns over the last 6 months and 55.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Energy Development Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.80
|0.78
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.80
|0.78
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.09
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.05
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.50
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.65
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|2.54
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.47
|-2.95
|-1.74
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.95
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-1.99
|-0.74
|Interest
|0.63
|0.65
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.89
|-2.64
|-1.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.89
|-2.64
|-1.46
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.48
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.85
|-2.17
|-1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.85
|-2.17
|-1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|47.50
|47.50
|47.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited