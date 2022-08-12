Energy Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 down 14.74% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 650% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 16.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.52% returns over the last 6 months and 55.87% over the last 12 months.