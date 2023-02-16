Energy Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, down 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.45% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 64.58% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 43.26% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.