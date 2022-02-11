Energy Dev Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 18.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in December 2021 down 18.38% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021 up 15.68% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021 up 16.85% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.

Energy Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

Energy Dev shares closed at 26.15 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 145.54% returns over the last 6 months and 153.88% over the last 12 months.