Energy Dev Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in December 2020 up 4.48% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020 down 25.4% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020 down 15.48% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2019.

Energy Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Energy Dev shares closed at 11.05 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.93% returns over the last 6 months and 108.49% over the last 12 months.