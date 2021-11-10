Energy Dev Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 43.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in September 2021 up 43.79% from Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021 up 321.8% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in September 2021 up 83.48% from Rs. 8.90 crore in September 2020.

Energy Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2020.

Energy Dev shares closed at 11.25 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 114.29% over the last 12 months.