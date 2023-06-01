Energy Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, down 28.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in March 2023 down 28.97% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2023 down 142.39% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 69.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.

Energy Dev shares closed at 16.40 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.