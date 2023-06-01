English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Energy Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, down 28.97% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in March 2023 down 28.97% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2023 down 142.39% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 69.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.

    Energy Dev shares closed at 16.40 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.

    Energy Development Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.559.645.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.559.645.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.960.990.95
    Depreciation2.562.582.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.341.863.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.314.21-1.68
    Other Income1.210.690.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.104.89-1.06
    Interest1.453.852.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.551.04-4.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.551.04-4.06
    Tax1.71-0.20-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.261.24-2.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.261.24-2.99
    Minority Interest-1.120.360.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.391.60-2.63
    Equity Share Capital47.5047.5047.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.110.26-0.63
    Diluted EPS-1.110.26-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.110.26-0.63
    Diluted EPS-1.110.26-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Energy Dev #Energy Development Company #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am