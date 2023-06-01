Energy Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, down 28.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in March 2023 down 28.97% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2023 down 142.39% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 69.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.
Energy Dev shares closed at 16.40 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.
|Energy Development Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.55
|9.64
|5.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.55
|9.64
|5.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.96
|0.99
|0.95
|Depreciation
|2.56
|2.58
|2.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.34
|1.86
|3.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.31
|4.21
|-1.68
|Other Income
|1.21
|0.69
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|4.89
|-1.06
|Interest
|1.45
|3.85
|2.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.55
|1.04
|-4.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.55
|1.04
|-4.06
|Tax
|1.71
|-0.20
|-1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.26
|1.24
|-2.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.26
|1.24
|-2.99
|Minority Interest
|-1.12
|0.36
|0.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.39
|1.60
|-2.63
|Equity Share Capital
|47.50
|47.50
|47.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.26
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.26
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.26
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.26
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited