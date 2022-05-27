Energy Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in March 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022 down 17.28% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022 up 20% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 15.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 52.15% over the last 12 months.