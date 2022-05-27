Energy Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in March 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022 down 17.28% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022 up 20% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.
Energy Dev shares closed at 15.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 52.15% over the last 12 months.
|Energy Development Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.00
|11.54
|4.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.00
|11.54
|4.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|0.06
|0.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|1.00
|1.32
|Depreciation
|2.56
|2.60
|2.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.14
|1.38
|1.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|6.53
|-1.70
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.61
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|7.15
|-1.31
|Interest
|2.99
|4.67
|4.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.06
|2.48
|-6.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.06
|2.48
|-6.13
|Tax
|-1.07
|-0.17
|-3.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.99
|2.65
|-2.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.99
|2.65
|-2.60
|Minority Interest
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.63
|3.00
|-2.25
|Equity Share Capital
|47.50
|47.50
|47.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.56
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.56
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.56
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.56
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
