    Energy Dev Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, down 22.6% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in June 2023 down 22.6% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 down 279.59% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2023 down 51.49% from Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2022.

    Energy Dev shares closed at 16.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.

    Energy Development Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.853.557.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.853.557.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.960.91
    Depreciation2.552.562.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.873.341.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.56-3.312.41
    Other Income0.331.212.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.88-2.104.49
    Interest2.681.454.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.80-3.550.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.80-3.550.31
    Tax-0.191.71-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.61-5.260.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.61-5.260.54
    Minority Interest---1.120.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.61-6.390.90
    Equity Share Capital47.5047.5047.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-1.110.11
    Diluted EPS-0.34-1.110.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-1.110.11
    Diluted EPS-0.34-1.110.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Energy Dev #Energy Development Company #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

