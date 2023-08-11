Energy Dev Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, down 22.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in June 2023 down 22.6% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 down 279.59% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2023 down 51.49% from Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2022.

Energy Dev shares closed at 16.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.