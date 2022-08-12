Energy Dev Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.56 crore, down 12.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.56 crore in June 2022 down 12.83% from Rs. 8.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022 up 286.64% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2022 up 5.21% from Rs. 6.72 crore in June 2021.

Energy Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 16.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.52% returns over the last 6 months and 55.87% over the last 12 months.