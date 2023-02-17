Energy Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore, down 16.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 46.7% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2021.