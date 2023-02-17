Energy Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore, down 16.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 46.7% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2021.

Energy Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

Energy Dev shares closed at 18.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -19.92% over the last 12 months.