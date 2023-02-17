English
    Energy Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore, down 16.46% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Energy Development Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 46.7% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2021.

    Energy Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

    Energy Dev shares closed at 18.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -19.92% over the last 12 months.

    Energy Development Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.6416.6911.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.6416.6911.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.991.181.00
    Depreciation2.582.582.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.861.751.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.2111.176.53
    Other Income0.690.620.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.8911.797.15
    Interest3.854.304.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.047.492.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.047.492.48
    Tax-0.20-0.20-0.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.247.692.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.247.692.65
    Minority Interest0.360.410.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.608.103.00
    Equity Share Capital47.5047.5047.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.261.620.56
    Diluted EPS0.261.620.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.261.620.56
    Diluted EPS0.261.620.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

