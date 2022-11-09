 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Endurance Techn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,905.41 crore, up 26.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Endurance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,905.41 crore in September 2022 up 26.93% from Rs. 1,501.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.27 crore in September 2022 up 7.28% from Rs. 122.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.75 crore in September 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 217.00 crore in September 2021.

Endurance Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 9.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.70 in September 2021.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,396.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -24.80% over the last 12 months.

Endurance Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,905.41 1,616.07 1,501.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,905.41 1,616.07 1,501.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,294.67 1,124.43 968.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.04 15.85 10.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.17 -45.58 -3.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 79.03 82.01 71.24
Depreciation 59.51 57.12 51.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 309.98 265.15 242.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.35 117.08 161.15
Other Income 5.89 4.01 4.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.24 121.10 165.66
Interest 1.38 0.76 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.86 120.34 165.15
Exceptional Items -- -10.29 --
P/L Before Tax 176.86 110.05 165.15
Tax 45.58 29.13 42.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.27 80.93 122.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.27 80.93 122.37
Equity Share Capital 140.66 140.66 140.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.33 5.75 8.70
Diluted EPS 9.33 5.75 8.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.33 5.75 8.70
Diluted EPS 9.33 5.75 8.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
