Endurance Techn Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,501.19 crore, up 16.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,501.19 crore in September 2021 up 16.44% from Rs. 1,289.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.37 crore in September 2021 down 8.95% from Rs. 134.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.00 crore in September 2021 down 7.93% from Rs. 235.69 crore in September 2020.

Endurance Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.55 in September 2020.

Endurance Techn shares closed at 1,916.45 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.41% returns over the last 6 months and 81.30% over the last 12 months.